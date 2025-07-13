Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 1,389 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,724,000 after buying an additional 536,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after buying an additional 484,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:MPC opened at $179.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

