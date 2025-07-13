Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V2 Financial group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE HD opened at $370.15 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.14 and a 200-day moving average of $375.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

