Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

MSI opened at $416.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.17 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.17.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

