Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 36,137 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

