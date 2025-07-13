Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 173.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.59 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

