Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,106,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $374.80 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

