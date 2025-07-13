Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics makes up about 3.3% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $21.16 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 609.24%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Bank of America raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

