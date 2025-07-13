Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,909,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 146.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of OKE opened at $81.38 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

