Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,743,860.12. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $281.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.70. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $291.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

