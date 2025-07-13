Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172,944 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,385,000 after buying an additional 221,561 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,848,000 after purchasing an additional 584,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $91,916,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 486,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 494,133 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

