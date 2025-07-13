Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of UGI worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI opened at $35.57 on Friday. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

