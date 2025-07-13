Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $302.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.19 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

