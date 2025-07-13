Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $472,648,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $95.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

