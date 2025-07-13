Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 4,787 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,512,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Masco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

