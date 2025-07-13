Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 874 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHE stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

