Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

