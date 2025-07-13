Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 74.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 684,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

