Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRK stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

