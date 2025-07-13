Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.37. 369,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 117,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. North Ground Capital grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 111,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

