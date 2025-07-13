Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.37. 369,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 117,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
