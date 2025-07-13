New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Down 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 112,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 24,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

New Zealand Energy Stock Down 17.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.71.

About New Zealand Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.