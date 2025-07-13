New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,621 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $125,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.