New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 181,546 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 181,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Comcast worth $211,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Comcast by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Comcast by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

