New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,824 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $874,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.02. The company has a market cap of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

