New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $207,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $937.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $959.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

