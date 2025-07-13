New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $241,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

