Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Chris Kocinski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $111,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

