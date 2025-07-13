Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,089 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,830.80. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

