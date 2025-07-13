MQS Management LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 210.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 53.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,141.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TNL opened at $57.31 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 13,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $807,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,620. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,285 shares of company stock worth $1,474,767. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

