MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MetLife by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in MetLife by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MET has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.58.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
