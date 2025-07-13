MQS Management LLC Invests $902,000 in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. SBA Communications makes up 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $228.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

