MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 5.9% increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CXE stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

