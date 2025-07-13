MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,387.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,486.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,161.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,579.78 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

