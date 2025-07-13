Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 3,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Martinrea International Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
