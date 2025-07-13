Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 759 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI opened at $263.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

