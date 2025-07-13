Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 77,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,782 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.