Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 414 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.3% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $499.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.07.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

