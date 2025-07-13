Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 22 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,621.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,267.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,423.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

