Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Graco worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $3,887,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GGG stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.