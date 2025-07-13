Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7%

MDT opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

