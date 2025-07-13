Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $418,174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,742,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $715.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $672.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $720.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.