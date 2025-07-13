Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – July 12th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is converting raw materials into finished goods—ranging from automobiles and electronics to machinery and consumer products. Their performance typically reflects industrial demand cycles, input-cost fluctuations (like metals and energy), and broader economic growth trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,172,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,805,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $237.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $30.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $937.12. 2,144,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,008.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $960.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $258.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,004,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.24. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $187.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Recommended Stories