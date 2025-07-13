LRI Investments LLC Sells 77 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

