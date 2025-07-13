LRI Investments LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LRI Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $793.34 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $766.39 and its 200-day moving average is $800.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

