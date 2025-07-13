LRI Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $2,479,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,222,530.46. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $254.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.10 and its 200-day moving average is $255.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.95 and a 52-week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

