LRI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1,461.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.