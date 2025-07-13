LRI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

