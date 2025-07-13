Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

