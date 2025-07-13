Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $512.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

