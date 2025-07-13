Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $11.84 Million in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 966.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,315.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LRCX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

