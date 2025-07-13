Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BA opened at $226.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $230.20.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

